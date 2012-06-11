The Times
SSE CHIEF ISSUES STARK WARNING OVER ENERGY REFORMS
Families will be forced to pay higher energy bills to fund
subsidies to the French for a radical overhaul of the power
market, the boss of one of the country's largest energy
companies has warned.
The Telegraph
VIRGIN ACTIVE HEADS DOWN UNDER AS GROUP SETS SIGHTS ON ASIA
Virgin Active is planning to open clubs in Asia
for the first time as the health club business shifts its focus
east in the face of the economic slowdown in Europe.
VODAFONE IN CONTROVERSY OVER ITS TAX BILL
Vodafone is facing fresh controversy over tax after
it emerged that the mobile phone giant did not pay any
corporation tax in Britain last year.
The Guardian
BRITAIN SHOULD STAY IN EU - THINKTANK
A British exit from the European Union would pose
"unpredictable political and economic risks," the country's
leading Eurosceptic thinktank argues in a report that will have
a significant impact on the debate in the Tory party.
BAA'S THIRD HEATHROW RUNWAY PLANS BACK ON THE AGENDA
The government will not block BAA from submitting proposals
for a third Heathrow runway in a forthcoming revamp of policy on
aviation hubs, in a move that heads off the threat of legal
action by the airport owner.
The Independent
METRO BANK RAISES 126 MILLION POUNDS TO EXPAND
Metro Bank, the London-focused high street bank which opened
in 2010, is set to spread its wings across the South-east after
raising 126 million pounds ($194.26 million) to expand.
CABLE TO WATER DOWN CURBS ON EXECUTIVE PAY
Vince Cable, the British Business Secretary, plans to water
down his hardest hitting measure to curb excessive executive
pay.
