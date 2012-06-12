LONDON, June 11 The Times

INVESTORS TURN AS SPAIN'S RESCUE DEAL FALLS SHORT

Spain faced the renewed threat of being locked out of the debt markets on Monday as optimism surrounded the 100 billion euros ($125.11 billion) banking rescue fizzled out within hours.

The Telegraph

APPLE PUTS GOOGLE OFF THE MAP

Apple has intensified its rivalry with Google by creating its own maps application for the iPhone and iPad, dumping Google Maps from its hugely popular iOS mobile operating system.

BOE SHOULD BUY OTHER ASSETS SAYS POSEN

Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen has called for the Bank of England to buy packages of commercial loans in order to kick-start the economy.

The Guardian

RBS WARNS STAFF THEY MAY HAVE TO WORK LONGER

Royal Bank of Scotland has warned more than 48,000 staff that if they want to retire with a full pension at 60 they will have to start making contributions.

The Independent

SCEPTICS TURN AGAINST SPAIN BAILOUT HOPES

The dramatic 100 billion euro ($125.11 billion) bailout for Spain's struggling banks was under immediate pressure on Monday as sceptical bond markets turned on Madrid and the European Central Bank urged more action on clearing up billions in sour property debt.

($1 = 0.6447 British pounds)