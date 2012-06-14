US issuers rush to sell Formosa bonds before rule change
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
The Times
GOVERNMENT MUST LEAD TO EASE CREDIT FLOW
The government must urge the Bank of England to unlock the flow of credit into the British economy, a leading politician said on Thursday.
The Telegraph
UK'S OSBORNE TO PUSH AHEAD WITH BANKING REFORMS
British Finance Minister George Osborne is set to unveil an overhaul of Britain's largest banks that will force them to separate their retail and investment banking operations and prevent problems at City of London banks "spilling on to high streets".
BERLIN SHIFTS STANCE ON SHARING EURO ZONE DEBTS
The German government has begun opening the door to shared debts for the first time in a profound change of policy, agreeing to explore proposals for a 2.3 trillion euros ($2.89 trillion) stabilisation fund to stop the euro zone's crisis escalating out of control
The Guardian
UK'S CAMERON TO ANNOUNCE NEW GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES
British Prime Minister David Cameron will on Thursday implicitly accept that the government's handling of the News Corp bid to take control of BSkyB was flawed, when he tells Lord Justice Leveson he will bring in new guidelines for how ministers and special advisers operate during quasi-judicial decisions.
The Independent
WPP CHIEF SORRELL LEFT STUNNED BY PAY DEAL REVOLT
The advertising giant WPP is reeling after 60 percent of shareholders voted against its chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell's controversial 13 million pound ($20.26 million) pay deal.
MURDOCH BOUNCES BACK WITH TV-RIGHTS SALE
Rupert Murdoch on Wednesday brushed off the scandal besetting his News Corp media empire with a spectacular coup to maintain his grip on Britain's pay-TV market.
($1 = 0.6418 British pounds)
