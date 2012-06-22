The Times

DESPERATE LANDLORDS FIGHT FOR GAME'S UNPAID RENT

Some of Britain's largest landlords are preparing to sue PwC over the administration of Game Group, which collapsed in March, in an attempt to recoup million of pounds of unpaid rent.

The Telegraph

XSTRATA PAY GETS 'RED TOP ALERT' FROM ABI

Xstrata lavish 173 million pounds ($270.91 million) bonus payout to management has been condemned by the Association of British Insurers for being excessive and a breach of best practice.

BANK DOWNGRADES TO HIT UK FAMILIES

British home owners and businesses face having to pay higher interest rates following a downgrade in the credit ratings of Britain's biggest banks, analysts warned on Thursday.

The Guardian

ITALY'S MONTI" ONE WEEK TO SAVE THE EURO ZONE

Italy's prime minister, Mario Monti, has warned of the apocalyptic consequences of failure at next week's summit of EU leaders, outlining a potential death spiral whose consequences would become more political than economic.

The Independent

DOWNGRADE FOR UK BANKS RAISES FEARS OF CREDIT CRUNCH

Some of the world's biggest banks - including Barclays , HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland - had their credit ratings downgraded on Thursday as a result of the euro zone crisis.

SHRINKING EURO ZONE ECONOMY RATCHETS UP CRISIS

The euro zone remains on course to sink into recession, a key survey of activity across the 17-nation currency zone showed on Thursday.

($1 = 0.6386 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)