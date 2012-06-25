LONDON, June 25 The Times

SALES REVEAL DEPTH OF CRISIS FOR SHOPS

Nearly three quarters of shops have sales on as the nightmare combination of bad weather, squeezed budgets and euro zone fears conspire to keep shoppers at home.

The Telegraph

GERMANY TELLS GREECE TO START THE AUSTERITY PROGRAMME

Germany has told Greece to stop asking for more help and get on with implementing the austerity reforms it has already promised, as tensions mount before this week's crucial summit of European Union leaders.

UK ECONOMY 'PUT AT RISK' BY BOE'S QE

The Bank of England may be putting the economy at risk by persisting with low interest rates and money printing, according to the world's central banking supervisor, the Swiss-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

LLOYDS CUTS PRICE ON PROJECT VERDE

Lloyds Banking Group is prepared to sell the new business it is in the process of creating for well below its full-book value amid speculation over the future of the deal.

FURY AS RBS BANK GLITCH DRAGS ON

RBS is warning its 17 million customers that the backlog caused by a technical glitch could take at least another two days to clear, meaning that the computer failure will have lasted for more than a week.

The Guardian

AUSTERITY HITS WORLD'S POOR AS EUROPE'S AID FALLS

The flow of aid from Europe to the world's poorest countries fell by 700 million euros in 2011, the first drop for almost a decade as the crisis in the single currency caused 14 member states to cut development assistance.

The Independent

UK LORDS TO SCRUTINISE BANKING BILL

Members of the British House of Lords will on Monday debate major amendments to the Government's far-reaching banking reforms after peers made an unprecedented request to fix what it called a "rushed and defective" piece of legislation.

STORM BREWS FOR SUPERYACHT COMPANY

Plans to take private a listed super-yacht company YCO , favoured by the likes of Roman Abramovich and Sir Philip Green, could be voted down at its annual general meeting on Monday.

