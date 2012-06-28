LONDON, June 27 The Times

F1 BOSS BACKS GRAND PRIX ON STREETS OF LONDON

Bernie Ecclestone, the billionaire chief executive of Formula One, has offered to pay more than 35 million pounds ($54.44 million) to stage the biggest grand prix motor race in the world in London.

LLOYDS INVESTMENT VEHICLE TO BE WOUND UP

An investment vehicle fronted by the former head of Lloyd's was left humiliated on Wednesday when it revealed it would be wound up after squandering more than 30 million pounds ($46.66 million) of investors' money.

The Telegraph

XSTRATA CEDED TO SHAREHOLDER OUTCRY OVER PAY-OUTS

Xstrata, the FTSE 100 miner, was forced to rethink plans for bumper management pay-outs over its proposed merger with Glencore, amid investor warnings that the debacle could claim the Xstrata chief's scalp.

The Guardian

BARCLAYS FINED AS BID TO MANIPULATE RATES EXPOSED

The boss of Barclays, Bob Diamond, is under mounting pressure after the bank was hit with fines of 290 million pounds ($451.05 million) for its "serious, widespread" role in trying to manipulate the price of crucial interest rates that affect the cost of borrowing for millions of customers around the world.

The Independent

CAMERON WARNS LEADERS AGAINST INNER EURO 'CLUB'

British prime minister David Cameron will today urge the 17 euro zone countries not to create a "club within a club" that damages the City of London when they forge a new "banking union".

