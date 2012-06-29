Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
The Times
RBS FACES FINE AS BANKING SCANDAL SPREADS
Royal Bank of Scotland is set to be fined about 150 million pounds ($232.59 million) for offences of market manipulation similar to those that inflicted huge damage on Barclays.
LAST-MINUTE TALKS HINT AT POSSIBLE DEAL IN EUROPE
Hopes rose last night of emergency intervention to help Italy and Spain after German officials took part in unscheduled talks over ways to quell market turmoil.
The Telegraph
MORE UK BANKS DRAWN INTO SCANDAL
Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds have been implicated in a growing international financial scandal that wiped billions off the value of shares in Britain's biggest banks on Thursday.
BANKS FACE BAN FROM SELLING INTEREST RATE SWAPS
Banks will be banned from selling interest rate swaps to small businesses as part of a settlement package to be announced by the Financial Services Authority (FSA), which could see lenders make large compensation payments to firms mis-sold complex derivatives.
GLENCORE FINANCE CHIEF MOVES SHARES
Glencore finance director has moved shares worth 200 million pounds ($310.12 million) into trusts, at least one of which is based in Cayman Islands, as the commodity giant's merger with Xstrata stands on the verge of unravelling.
The Guardian
UK'S CAMERON TURNS UP THE HEAT ON BARCLAYS
Barclays' chief executive, Bob Diamond, was fighting to keep his job last night after the prime minister said accountability for the bank's admission that it had manipulated key interest rates should go right to the top of the bank.
The Independent
PATHFINDER MINERALS TO RELIST IN LONDON
Shares in Pathfinder Minerals, the Mozambique-focused miner which suspended trading in November, will relist in London on Friday after an intervention by the UK Government.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
