BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
The Times
FTSE BOARDS REPORT SHOWS GENDER IMBALANCE
The drive to get more women into Britain's biggest boardrooms is making progress but, according to critics, there is much more to be achieved at director level and below, according to a report published on Tuesday.
GLAXO PAYS HUGE PACKAGE TO CEO DESPITE SALES DROP
The pay of GlaxoSmithKline's chief executive almost doubled to 6.8 million pounds ($10.62 million) last year, despite a drop in sales at the drugs company
The Telegraph
VIRGIN MONEY HIKES CREDIT CARD INTEREST
Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Money, which recently bought Northern Rock, has hiked interest rates on its credit cards by almost 50 percent in the latest blow to consumers already hit by rising mortgage rates.
OWNERS PONDER SALE OF SCOTLAND'S WOOD MACKENZIE
Wood Mackenzie, one of the Scotland's oldest and most lauded companies, could be put on the block in a 1 billion pounds deal netting its private equity owners a record-breaking profit in just three years.
The Guardian
YAHOO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST FACEBOOK
Yahoo is filing a lawsuit against Facebook claiming infringement of patents covering advertising, privacy controls and social networking, following through on a threat it made last month.
The Independent
GAME ON THE BRINK AS SHARES SLIDE
Game Group is teetering on the brink of administration, putting 10,000 jobs at risk, after the troubled computer games retailer admitted that its shares could be worthless.
($1 = 0.6404 British pounds)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.