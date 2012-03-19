The Times
BARCLAYS BROTHERS FACE LEGAL BATTLE OVER HOTEL GROUP
The tycoons who own the Daily Telegraph and the Ritz Hotel
will on Monday face accusations in the UK high court that they
led a conspiracy to seize control of three of London's plushest
hotels by illegal means.
The Telegraph
SIEMENS IN TALKS WITH EXPRO OVER MANUFACTURING DIVISION
Expro International, the Aberdeen-based oil services
business, is in talks to sell its manufacturing business to
Siemens for $650 million.
TAX ABUSE ACTION EXPECTED IN UK BUDGET
Big business in Britain is facing a permanent tax crackdown
on abusive avoidance schemes under plans to be unveiled in
Wednesday's Budget.
The Guardian
CAMERON TO UNVEIL PLAN TO SELL OF UK ROADS
British Prime Minister David Cameron will on Monday clear
the way for a multibillion-pound semi-privatisation of trunk
roads and motorways as he announces plans to allow sovereign
wealth funds from countries such as China to lease roads in
England and Wales.
The Independent
BCB BREACHED RULES OF STOCK EXCHANGE
BCB Holdings broke London Stock Exchange rules by
failing to declare all the directorships held by Andrew
Ashcroft, son of Britain's Conservative party donor Lord
Ashcroft.
UK HOUSE PRICES MAKE SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT
The British property market has seen its strongest start to
the year since 2004 with average asking prices climbing 1.6
percent in March, according to the latest Rightmove House Price
Index, issued on Monday.
($1 = 0.6312 British pounds)
