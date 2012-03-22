The Times
UK REGULATOR CELEBRATES VICTORY OVER CON MEN
The FSA has hailed victory in their battle against land-bank
scammers - the popular practice of tricking people into
investing in land at inflated values - after a group of con men
was ordered to pay back 32 million pounds ($50.71 million) by
the British High Court.
The Telegraph
NORTH SEA TAX REFORMS 'TO LEAD TO MAJOR INVESTMENT'
An extra 50 billion pounds could be pumped into the North
Sea oil and gas industry thanks to a new package of tax reforms
announced in Wednesday's budget.
UK BOOKMAKERS FEAR FOR JOBS AS NEW TAXES LOOM
Bookmakers fear 11,000 jobs are at risk after the government
unveiled a new tax on gaming and fruit machines, which is
expected to cost the industry 50 million pounds a year.
The Guardian
UK PENSIONERS TO FUND BUDGET TAX CUTS
British finance minister George Osborne's gamble in cutting
the top rate of income tax to 45 pence came under mounting
assault on Wednesday after the chancellor announced that his
generosity to Britain's richest 300,000 households would be
accompanied by a "stealth tax" on pensioners.
The Independent
ADMINISTRATORS LINED UP FOR DISTRESSED GAME
Game Group filed a notice to appoint an
administrator on Wednesday, putting 6,000 UK jobs at risk, after
rescue negotiations broke down with a distressed investment
firm.
QUEEN'S JUBILEE EXPECTED TO BOOST UK GROCERY SECTOR
The chief executive of Sainsbury's Justin King said on
Wednesday that he expected the grocery sector to get a major
boost from street parties during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
celebrations in June.
($1 = 0.6310 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)