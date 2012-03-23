The Times
DELAYS RAISE DOUBTS OVER LLOYDS' CO-OP DEAL
Cracks appeared on Thursday in Lloyds Banking Group's
plans to sell its "mini-Lloyds" business to the
Co-operative Group after it admitted that it had
fallen behind schedule on agreeing an outline deal.
BP PREPARES FOR RETURN TO NORTH SEA
Britain's government has been accused of taking a huge risk
with the Scottish environment after giving BP approval to
drill its first deepwater exploration well in British waters
since the Gulf of Mexico disaster.
The Telegraph
EU WATCHDOG SAYS RATING AGENCIES MUST IMPROVE
Ratings agencies Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Fitch
have been told to improve internal processes or face possible
enforcement from the European Securities and Markets Authority.
'GRANNY TAX' IS FAIR, SAYS UK MINISTER
George Osborne's controversial "granny tax" is fair and
pensioners are "well protected" against most of the government's
austerity policies, a Treasury minister said on Thursday in
defence of the finance minister's budget.
The Guardian
IFS CASTS DOUBT ON OSBORNE'S CALCULATIONS
Britain's leading independent experts on tax and spending,
the Institute for Fiscal Studies, cast doubt on George Osborne's
budget arithmetic on Thursday as they warned that an extra 1.3
million people on "relatively modest incomes" would have to pay
40 percent tax on their incomes over the coming years.
The Independent
UK RETAILER NEXT STEPS UP ONLINE GROWTH
The fashion retailer Next is to push ahead with
expanding its online presence overseas after its internet and
catalogue business delivered sales of more than 1 billion pounds
($1.58 billion) for the first time.
($1 = 0.6326 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)