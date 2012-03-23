The Times

DELAYS RAISE DOUBTS OVER LLOYDS' CO-OP DEAL

Cracks appeared on Thursday in Lloyds Banking Group's plans to sell its "mini-Lloyds" business to the Co-operative Group after it admitted that it had fallen behind schedule on agreeing an outline deal.

BP PREPARES FOR RETURN TO NORTH SEA

Britain's government has been accused of taking a huge risk with the Scottish environment after giving BP approval to drill its first deepwater exploration well in British waters since the Gulf of Mexico disaster.

The Telegraph

EU WATCHDOG SAYS RATING AGENCIES MUST IMPROVE

Ratings agencies Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Fitch have been told to improve internal processes or face possible enforcement from the European Securities and Markets Authority.

'GRANNY TAX' IS FAIR, SAYS UK MINISTER

George Osborne's controversial "granny tax" is fair and pensioners are "well protected" against most of the government's austerity policies, a Treasury minister said on Thursday in defence of the finance minister's budget.

The Guardian

IFS CASTS DOUBT ON OSBORNE'S CALCULATIONS

Britain's leading independent experts on tax and spending, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, cast doubt on George Osborne's budget arithmetic on Thursday as they warned that an extra 1.3 million people on "relatively modest incomes" would have to pay 40 percent tax on their incomes over the coming years.

The Independent

UK RETAILER NEXT STEPS UP ONLINE GROWTH

The fashion retailer Next is to push ahead with expanding its online presence overseas after its internet and catalogue business delivered sales of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) for the first time.

($1 = 0.6326 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)