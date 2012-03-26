The Times
STAFF FACE THE AXE AMID EFFORTS TO SAVE GAME
Thousands of Game Group staff face dismissal this
week as it plunges into administration, kick-starting the
process of closing down its least attractive stores.
The Telegraph
NBNK SET TO BID FOR LLOYDS BRANCHES
British banking venture NBNK is on Monday expected
to launch a bid for 632 Lloyds Banking Group branches
in a move that could torpedo the Co-op's efforts to
buy the assets and reopen the sale process.
HAULAGE BOSS HOLDS FIRM AS STRIKE ACTION LOOMS
The boss of Wincanton, one of Britain's biggest
haulage companies, has refused to give into the "political"
demands of oil tanker drivers, entrenching the stand-off that
looks set to lead to strike action and possible petrol
shortages.
The Guardian
ARMY ON STANDBY AS PETROL TANKERS VOTE ON STRIKE ACTION
Preparations are being made to call in the British military
to deliver petrol if tanker drivers stage a national strike, in
an attempt to prevent a repeat of the chaotic scenes that
followed blockades by fuel protesters in 2000.
The Independent
FRACKING COULD BRING UK 50,000 JOBS, SAYS FORMER BP CHIEF
Lord Browne, the former BP chief executive, said
England has the potential to be the capital of Europe's emerging
shale gas industry, in a scenario he predicted could help to
create as many as 50,000 jobs across the UK.
