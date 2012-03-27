The Times

BANKERS, TYCOONS AT CAMERON'S TOP TABLE

Hedge-fund millionaires, property tycoons and banking executives were among wealthy donors to the Conservative Party entertained by Prime Minister David Cameron at Chequers and Downing Street, it emerged on Monday.

AILING ASTRA PAYS BOSS $14.5 MILLION LAST YEAR

The chief executive of AstraZeneca enjoyed a pay package worth 9.1 million pounds ($14.50 million) last year, despite a groundswell of concern in the London's financial district about the embattled drugs company's spluttering medical research pipeline.

The Telegraph

GAME GROUP COLLAPSE LEAVES 2,000 JOBLESS

More than 2,000 people will lose their jobs after Game Group collapsed into administration, making it the worst high street failure since Woolworths in 2008.

RBS SOLD RATE SWAPS TO THOUSANDS OS SMALL COMPANIES

Royal Bank of Scotland has broken ranks with its high street peers to reveal that it sold controversial interest rate swaps to thousands of small businesses.

The Guardian

QUESTIONS FOR NEWS CORP OVER RIVAL'S COLLAPSE

Part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation empire employed computer hacking to undermine the business of its chief TV rival in Britain, according to evidence broadcast by BBC's Panorama programme on Monday.

The Independent

UK'S COUTTS GETS HEAVY FINE FOR MONEY LAUNDERING FAILURES

Coutts, the bank famed for handling the finances of the Queen and around half the England football team, was fined 8.75 million pounds for "serious, systemic" money-laundering failures on Monday.

($1 = 0.6275 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)