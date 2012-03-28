The Times
ROYAL MAIL DELIVERS HEFTY UK STAMP PRICE RISES
An unprecedented increase in the price of stamps will put
the Royal Mail on course for privatisation within two
years, it was revealed on Tuesday.
The Telegraph
VICTIMS OF RBS SWAP SCANDAL CALL FOR INQUIRY
Calls for an inquiry into the interest rate swap mis-selling
scandal intensified on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Scotland
was accused of forcing one of the UK's largest business
park owners into administration.
OECD CALLS FOR EURO ZONE FIREWALL
The euro zone needs "the mother of all firewalls" if it is
to protect the EU's single currency from debt contagion, the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
BIFFA FOR SALE AFTER MILLION DOLLAR BLOW
Biffa's private equity owners are in advanced talks over a
fire sale of the waste services company after writing its 866
million pounds ($1.38 billion) equity value down to zero.
The Guardian
RIO TINTO PONDERS SALE OF ITS DIAMOND INTERESTS
Mining giant Rio Tinto is considering a
sale of its diamond interests for up to $2 billion as part of a
drive to focus on operations where it has more scale and market
clout.
The Independent
ASDA LIFTS MARKET SHARE TO RECORD LEVEL
Asda, the UK's second-biggest supermarket, has achieved its
highest share of grocery market sales.
($1 = 0.6263 British pounds)
