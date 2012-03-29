The Times

MINISTER'S INVESTMENT AVOIDED MILLIONS IN STAMP DUTY

A Conservative Cabinet minister in Britain invested in a company that avoided millions of pounds in stamp duty, according to the Times.

CATTLES CHIEFS BANNED FOR DECEPTION

Three former senior managers at Cattles have been fined 700,000 pounds ($1.11 million) and banned from working in financial services for misleading investors about the extent of bad loans at the failed doorstep lender.

The Telegraph

MOTORISTS PANIC BUY, AMID FEAR OVER PETROL STRIKE

Panic buying broke out at petrol stations throughout the country as ministers were accused of spreading fear by telling motorists to stock up on fuel in case of a strike by tanker drivers.

BALFOUR PREPARES TO CUT JOBS

Balfour Beatty has notified all 12,000 of its UK construction services staff that their jobs are on the line in the latest sign that the industry is shrinking to remain profitable.

The Guardian

UK'S DAILY MAIL SPENT THOUSANDS ON PRIVATE EYE PAYMENTS

Britain's Daily Mail newspaper spent an estimated 143,000 pounds asking a private eye to make 1,728 potentially illegal requests to unearth phone numbers and addresses of public figures over a three-year period, including personal details of the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister Pippa Middleton.

The Independent

MURDOCH TV FIRM PAID POLICE FOR INFORMATION

NDS, the corner of the Rupert Murdoch empire embroiled in claims of pay television piracy, wrote a 2,000-pound cheque to a British police force for its "assistance".

($1 = 0.6309 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)