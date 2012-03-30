The Times

CAMERON UNDER PRESSURE OVER FUEL CRISIS

British Prime Minister David Cameron is facing growing repercussions over the "self-inflicted" petrol shortages that led on Thursday to pumps running dry, angry confrontations on forecourts and a big increase in the sale of jerry cans.

REPORT FINDS UK TREASURY NEEDS MENDING

Treasury bosses will need to stem a flood of staff departures and beef up pay if the department is to be effective in dealing with future financial crises, according to an internal report.

The Telegraph

UK FACING DOUBLE-DIP RECESSION, OECD SAYS

Britain has fallen back into recession, signalling the Bank of England must turn on its printing presses to shore up the economy, the OECD said on Thursday.

NEWS CORP FACING ACTION OVER PAYMENT PROBE

Payments to police by a former News Corporation subsidiary will become a key issue for anti-corruption investigations in the U.S., a former Department of Justice lawyer has claimed.

The Guardian

BOE FACING INQUIRY CALLS

The Bank of England is facing calls to publish a full account of how it handled the financial crisis after the Treasury admitted it had made mistakes when the UK's banking system was on the brink of collapse.

The Independent

UK HOUSE PRICES FALL BY 1 PERCENT

British House prices have recorded a monthly fall of 1 percent, as the end of a first-time buyer stamp duty concession is likely to have dampened the market, a study said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.6285 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)