The Times

PENTAGON CONTRACTOR BIDS FOR BRITISH POLICE DEAL

A giant American military-industrial corporation that helped to build the Guantanamo Bay detention camp is bidding for a role in running British police.

EUROPE'S CRISIS DEEPENS AS WORKERS PAY THE PRICE

Unemployment in the euro zone has surged to its highest level since the single currency came into being 13 years ago, fuelling fears that the debt crisis has taken yet another turn for the worse.

The Telegraph

JAGUAR LAND ROVER TO INVEST IN UK F-TYPE FACTORY

Up to 1,000 jobs are set to be created in central England by a drive to revitalise Jaguar, one of Britain's most historic brands.

KING ATTACKS BANKS AND URGES REFORM

Sir Mervyn King has attacked Britain's banks for bringing the country to the brink of ruin and demanded urgent reform to spare "our grandchildren" a similar fate.

AQUASCUTUM IN RESCUE TALKS

Aquascutum, which collapsed into administration last month, could be rescued by the Hong-Kong based owner of the brand in Asia. YGM Trading has entered exclusive talks with the administrator.

The Guardian

BAE UNDER FIRE FOR EXECUTIVE PAY AND JOB CUTS

BAE Systems came under attack from its own staff at the defence group's annual meeting on Wednesday as employees criticised plans to cut 900 manufacturing jobs in central England.

The Independent

SKY IS A "FIT AND PROPER' BROADCASTER, SAYS CHIEF

BSkyB's chief executive, Jeremy Darroch, has insisted that the pay-TV giant is a "fit and proper" broadcaster despite a parliament committee ruling that its leading shareholder, Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation, had exhibited "wilful blindness" over phone-hacking.

