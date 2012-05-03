The Times
PENTAGON CONTRACTOR BIDS FOR BRITISH POLICE DEAL
A giant American military-industrial corporation that helped
to build the Guantanamo Bay detention camp is bidding for a role
in running British police.
EUROPE'S CRISIS DEEPENS AS WORKERS PAY THE PRICE
Unemployment in the euro zone has surged to its highest
level since the single currency came into being 13 years ago,
fuelling fears that the debt crisis has taken yet another turn
for the worse.
The Telegraph
JAGUAR LAND ROVER TO INVEST IN UK F-TYPE FACTORY
Up to 1,000 jobs are set to be created in central England by
a drive to revitalise Jaguar, one of Britain's most
historic brands.
KING ATTACKS BANKS AND URGES REFORM
Sir Mervyn King has attacked Britain's banks for bringing
the country to the brink of ruin and demanded urgent reform to
spare "our grandchildren" a similar fate.
AQUASCUTUM IN RESCUE TALKS
Aquascutum, which collapsed into administration last month,
could be rescued by the Hong-Kong based owner of the brand in
Asia. YGM Trading has entered exclusive talks with the
administrator.
The Guardian
BAE UNDER FIRE FOR EXECUTIVE PAY AND JOB CUTS
BAE Systems came under attack from its own staff at
the defence group's annual meeting on Wednesday as employees
criticised plans to cut 900 manufacturing jobs in central
England.
The Independent
SKY IS A "FIT AND PROPER' BROADCASTER, SAYS CHIEF
BSkyB's chief executive, Jeremy Darroch, has
insisted that the pay-TV giant is a "fit and proper" broadcaster
despite a parliament committee ruling that its leading
shareholder, Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation, had
exhibited "wilful blindness" over phone-hacking.
