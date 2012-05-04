UPDATE 3-Anglo American aims to resume dividend, no longer a forced seller
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds CEO comments about failed sales, possible spin-off)
The Times
AVIVA INVESTORS REBEL OVER EXECUTIVE PAY
Aviva's shareholders staged one of the biggest pay revolts in corporate history on Thursday as investors across Europe rose up against multimillion-pound bonuses and golden hellos for bosses.
The Telegraph
KING UNDER PRESSURE FOR BANK INQUIRY
Sir Mervyn King has come under increasing pressure to launch an official review of the Bank of England's handling of the financial crisis amid accusations that he has "rewritten history" to suit the institution.
RBS TO PAY OFF LOANS AS LOSSES HALVE
Royal Bank of Scotland will on Friday confirm it has all but repaid the 163 billion pounds ($264.10 billion) in emergency loans it received from British and U.S. taxpayers during the financial crisis.
DEBT-LADEN HOUSEHOLDS 'TO DELAY RECOVERY'
Wealth among Britain's homeowners will not return to pre-recession levels until 2019, as almost a million highly indebted "zombie" households hold back recovery, a leading think tank has warned.
FAMILIES MUST ACCEPT SHARE OF BLAME FOR UK WOES
British households that borrowed too much money must "accept responsibility" for their role in the current economic troubles, Philip Hammond, the Defence Secretary, said on Thursday.
The Guardian
TRINITY MIRROR CHIEF EXECUTIVE STEPS DOWN
Sly Bailey has stepped down as chief executive of Trinity Mirror after almost 10 years at the company.
The Independent
SERVICES SECTOR SHOWS SOME GROWTH
Britain's double-dip recession was again called into question on Thursday as a survey revealed further growth in the powerhouse services sector.
($1 = 0.6172 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds CEO comments about failed sales, possible spin-off)
LONDON, Feb 21 Rick Doucette, who spent 26 years at Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, and ex-UBS prime brokerage senior salesman Gerry Polizzi are planning a new multi-strategy hedge fund, they told Reuters.
* Shares in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons all lower (Adds detail, Asda CEO, Wal-Mart comment)