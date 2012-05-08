BRIEF-PKO TFI reduces stake in Polimex to 5.4 pct
The Times
FRENCH ELECTION MAY CLOSE NUCLEAR OPTION
Nuclear energy policy in Britain is on the verge of meltdown as experts predict that the new French government will order EDF to divert billions of euros intended for new UK reactors back into the French domestic power market.
The Telegraph
COALITION UNDER FIRE AS WONGA LAUNCHES BUSINESS LOAN
Controversial money lending service Wonga has ignited a political row by offering business loans at annual interest rates of up to 180 percent.
CAMERON:NO GOING BACK ON AUSTERITY
British Prime Minister David Cameron will declare on Tuesday that there is "no going back" on harsh spending cuts after seeing the leaders of France and Greece swept from power by public anger at austerity.
UK'S CABLE PROMISES TO CRUSH EU RED TAPE
British Business Secretary Vince Cable promises on Tuesday to "close down the red tape factories of Brussels" as he prepares to unveil a series of new measures to protect British firms from unnecessary bureaucracy.
The Guardian
AUSTERITY BACKLASH SEND EURO INTO DANGER
Europe's 30-month effort to save the euro by slashing spending and debt levels risked turning into a crisis of political legitimacy after EU leaders' strategies collided spectacularly on Monday with the wishes of voters in Greece and France.
The Independent
UK AEROSPACE INDUSTRY 'AT RISK OF BEING OVERTAKEN'
Britain's aerospace industry could be overtaken by other nations within a decade without more research & development incentives, ministers have been warned.
