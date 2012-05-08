The Times

FRENCH ELECTION MAY CLOSE NUCLEAR OPTION

Nuclear energy policy in Britain is on the verge of meltdown as experts predict that the new French government will order EDF to divert billions of euros intended for new UK reactors back into the French domestic power market.

The Telegraph

COALITION UNDER FIRE AS WONGA LAUNCHES BUSINESS LOAN

Controversial money lending service Wonga has ignited a political row by offering business loans at annual interest rates of up to 180 percent.

CAMERON:NO GOING BACK ON AUSTERITY

British Prime Minister David Cameron will declare on Tuesday that there is "no going back" on harsh spending cuts after seeing the leaders of France and Greece swept from power by public anger at austerity.

UK'S CABLE PROMISES TO CRUSH EU RED TAPE

British Business Secretary Vince Cable promises on Tuesday to "close down the red tape factories of Brussels" as he prepares to unveil a series of new measures to protect British firms from unnecessary bureaucracy.

The Guardian

AUSTERITY BACKLASH SEND EURO INTO DANGER

Europe's 30-month effort to save the euro by slashing spending and debt levels risked turning into a crisis of political legitimacy after EU leaders' strategies collided spectacularly on Monday with the wishes of voters in Greece and France.

The Independent

UK AEROSPACE INDUSTRY 'AT RISK OF BEING OVERTAKEN'

Britain's aerospace industry could be overtaken by other nations within a decade without more research & development incentives, ministers have been warned.

($1 = 0.6180 British pounds)