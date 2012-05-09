The Times

BOOK REVEALS CAMERON'S CONTACT WITH BROOKS

British Prime Minister David Cameron texted Rebekah Brooks in the week she resigned as chief executive of News International over the phone-hacking scandal to tell her to keep her head up, an updated biography reveals.

The Telegraph

TELEFONICA FINED AMID ARGENTINA TRADE WAR

The trade row between Argentina and Spain took another twist yesterday after the Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica was ordered to pay $43 million for an interruption in mobile phone services lasting just a few hours.

WILLIAM HILL MOUNT CORPORATE FIGHT BACK

The chairman of William Hill mounted the first corporate fight-back against the "Shareholder Spring" on Tuesday and criticised investors for blindly voting against the company's pay policies.

The Guardian

UK COALITION MAKES NEW FAMILY-FRIENDLY PITCH

A package of measures to help families and children will be unveiled in the Queen's speech on Wednesday as the coalition attempts to offer a full legislative programme while maintaining its focus on rebuilding the economy.

The Independent

EURO CONTAGION FEAR SPREAD AS GREEKS REFUSE CUTS

Greece's position in the single currency is "hanging by a thread", analysts warned on Tuesday, as left-wingers who made big gains in the elections rejected the terms of the international bailout agreed by the previous government.

($1 = 0.6196 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)