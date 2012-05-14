The Times

ROYAL MAIL SET TO MAKE PROPERTY CASH

Royal Mail is planning to hit the property jackpot with a succession of residential developments in London worth more than 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion).

The Telegraph

GERMANS PREPARE EURO BILL FOR UK

Germany has drawn up plans to make Britain pay a share of the multi-billion pound clean-up costs if Greece is ejected from the euro, risking a clash with Downing Street.

PIRC OPPOSES HSBC PACKAGES

HSBC could be the next company in the crosshairs of the "Shareholder Spring" after Pirc, the influential investor group, advised its clients to oppose the bank's pay policies at next week's annual meeting.

WARNING BY BIG BUSINESS TO UK'S CAMERON

Chief executives of some of Britain's biggest companies will on Monday tell the British Prime Minister David Cameron that he must to do more to support growth, with a warning that the UK is showing them an increasingly "toxic" attitude.

The Guardian

EU LEADERS SET FOR SHOWDOWN ON EURO FATE

Europe is braced for a crucial 48 hours of high-stakes summitry likely to decide whether Germany and France can strike a grand bargain aimed at dispelling growing pessimism over the chances of the single currency surviving in its current form.

The Independent

THAI FOOD MANUFACTURER INTERESTED IN BIRDS EYE

The maker of Birds Eye fish fingers has followed Weetabix as the latest household British brand to attract takeover interest from Asia.

