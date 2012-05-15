EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
The Times
MARKETS TUMBLE AS EURO GLOOM DEEPENS
The British Treasury is braced for further downgrades to Britain's dismal economic outlook as the European debt crisis threatens to prolong the recession.
The Telegraph
MERKEL WARNS GREECE TO BACK CUTS
Greece may be forced to leave the euro if the country refuses to implement spending cuts agreed with the European Union, Angela Merkel warned on Monday.
CALL FOR POLITICIANS TO FIGHT EU BONUS CAP
John Peace, chairman of Standard Chartered, has called on the political "cavalry" to lead the charge against European plans for a bonus cap that could cripple Britain's financial services industry.
HSS CALLS IN ADVISERS OVER SALE
Archie Norman has hoisted a 'for sale' sign over HSS Hire, the machinery and tools business co-owned with hedge fund Och-Ziff.
The Guardian
EUROPE BRACES FOR A GREEK EXIT
Financial markets were on Monday making preparations for a Greek exit from the euro after a day of political and economic turmoil ended with Europe's policy elite admitting for the first time that it may prove impossible to keep the single currency intact.
The Independent
ETX IS SET TO MOP UP WORLDSPREADS MESS
ETX Capital is poised to complete a deal that will rescue some of the wreckage from the collapse of spread-betting rival WorldSpreads.
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction for back-up electricity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price range on Friday, raising concerns about how much extra capacity utilities will commit to building to avoid winter supply shortages.
LONDON, Feb 3 Royal Bank of Scotland will pay a $85 million penalty to resolve civil charges that it attempted to manipulate a global benchmark for interest rate products, U.S. derivatives regulators said on Friday.