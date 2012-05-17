The Times
EURO CRISIS HIT UK MORTGAGES
British homeowners will be hit by fresh increases in
mortgage rates as the storm in the euro zone hammers Britain's
financial system.
The Telegraph
MORE PAIN FOR UK AS BOE RAISE INFLATION TARGET
Households face a crippling squeeze on disposable income
this year after the Bank of England sharply lifted its inflation
forecast and warned of rising mortgage costs, while expressing
"surprise" that wages have been so weak.
FSA TO QUESTION LAMPRESS OVER SHARES SALES
The City of London regulator is to ask Lamprell to
explain how senior managers sold 1.7 million pounds ($2.71
million) worth of shares just weeks before it issued a profit
warning.
IT'S MAKE OR BREAK FOR THE EURO, SAYS CAMERON
British Prime Minister David Cameron has warned euro zone
leaders it is now "make or break" for the single currency as the
financial turmoil threatens to cause another global meltdown.
The Guardian
GOVERNMENTS PREPARE FOR GREECE EURO EXIT
The British government was on Wednesday making urgent
preparations to cope with the fallout of a possible Greek exit
from the single currency, after the governor of the Bank of
England, Sir Mervyn King, warned that Europe was "tearing itself
apart".
The Independent
BOE SEES INFLATION UP AND GROWTH FALLING
The Bank of England has slashed its 2012 growth forecasts
for the UK economy, raised its near-term inflation outlook and
issued a warning about the potential damage the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis could inflict.
($1 = 0.6282 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Sandra Maler)