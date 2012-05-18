The Times
BANKNOTE PRINTERS DUST OFF DRACHMA
De La Rue, a British company that produces banknotes for
more than 150 countries, is preparing for a potential
reintroduction of the drachma.
HSBC MAY PULL OUT OF UK OVER NEW REGULATIONS
HSBC has raised the prospect of selling its British
high street banking operation if new regulations prove too
demanding.
The Telegraph
NORTHERN ROCK MAY COST TAXPAYER BILLIONS
Rescuing Northern Rock could see British taxpayers suffer a
2 billion pound ($3.16 billion)loss, but it should be seen as
the cost of securing financial stability, according to the
National Audit Office.
GM SET TO INVEST IN CAR MAKING SITE
General Motors has ended months of uncertainty about
the future of its Ellesmere Port factory by revealing it will
invest 125 million pounds in the site, a decision which saves
2,100 UK jobs but has infuriated Germany.
The Guardian
OBAMA TELLS EU TO ACT FAST TO PREVENT CRISIS
U.S. President Barack Obama is to put pressure on Germany to
ease the pain of austerity with policies to boost growth, as he
uses two days of talks with the G8 industrial nations to warn
Europe it needs to act swiftly to spare the world economy from a
second deep recession in four years.
The Independent
FACEBOOK SOOTHES PRIVACY FEARS ON EVE OF IPO
Facebook is bracing for increased scrutiny of its
privacy policies and the way it makes money from data on its 900
million users, now that it is finally making its debut as a
public company.
($1 = 0.6324 British pounds)
