The Times

BANKNOTE PRINTERS DUST OFF DRACHMA

De La Rue, a British company that produces banknotes for more than 150 countries, is preparing for a potential reintroduction of the drachma.

HSBC MAY PULL OUT OF UK OVER NEW REGULATIONS

HSBC has raised the prospect of selling its British high street banking operation if new regulations prove too demanding.

The Telegraph

NORTHERN ROCK MAY COST TAXPAYER BILLIONS

Rescuing Northern Rock could see British taxpayers suffer a 2 billion pound ($3.16 billion)loss, but it should be seen as the cost of securing financial stability, according to the National Audit Office.

GM SET TO INVEST IN CAR MAKING SITE

General Motors has ended months of uncertainty about the future of its Ellesmere Port factory by revealing it will invest 125 million pounds in the site, a decision which saves 2,100 UK jobs but has infuriated Germany.

The Guardian

OBAMA TELLS EU TO ACT FAST TO PREVENT CRISIS

U.S. President Barack Obama is to put pressure on Germany to ease the pain of austerity with policies to boost growth, as he uses two days of talks with the G8 industrial nations to warn Europe it needs to act swiftly to spare the world economy from a second deep recession in four years.

The Independent

FACEBOOK SOOTHES PRIVACY FEARS ON EVE OF IPO

Facebook is bracing for increased scrutiny of its privacy policies and the way it makes money from data on its 900 million users, now that it is finally making its debut as a public company.

($1 = 0.6324 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)