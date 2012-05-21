TMX posts quarterly profit helped by cost cuts
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
The Times
GROWTH, TAX AND BENEFITS PILE PRESSURE ON CAMERON
Conservative MPs will call this week for a new runway to be built in the South East of Britain by 2020 as David Cameron is hit with a rush of new ideas to drag Britain out of recession.
The Telegraph
CRACKS APPEAR IN STATE-BACKED LENDERS
European taxpayers face having to bankroll a new wave of bailouts amid growing funding problems at state backed borrowers across the region, according to senior bankers.
MURDOCH IN NEW SHAREHOLDER ROW
Rupert Murdoch will face a battle with shareholders if his media holding company News Corp makes another attempt to take full ownership of BSkyB, one of the broadcaster's most significant long term investors has warned.
IGLO IN TALKS WITH THREE SUITORS
Martin Glenn, chief executive of Iglo Group, will hold meetings with three potential suitors this week as the company pushes forward with its 2 billion euro ($2.54 billion) sale.
The Guardian
HIGH-STAKE GAMBLE AS CAMERON WARNS GREEK VOTERS
A second Greek vote next month backing parties opposed to the European Union's bailout package would be a decisive vote to leave the euro for which contingency plans have to be made now, David Cameron warned on Sunday.
The Independent
UK SMALL FIRMS MISSING OUT ON OLYMPIC GOLD RUSH
Small British companies seeking to benefit from the Games are being blocked by aggressive policing of Olympic trademarks, Federation of Small Businesses said on Sunday.
($1 = 0.6326 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position