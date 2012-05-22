LONDON May 21 The Times
FORMULA ONE HEADS FOR SINGAPORE FLOTATION
Formula One Group is accelerating towards a $10 billion
valuation after being given the green light for a listing by the
Singapore stock exchange.
The Telegraph
ANGER AS FACEBOOK SHARES FALL 10 PERCENT
More than $10 billion was wiped off Facebook's value
on its first full day as a public company, rattling investors
and provoking criticism of the social network's banking
advisers.
BARCLAYS TO SELL $6.1 BLN BLACKROCK STAKE
Barclays is to sell its 20 percent stake in U.S.
fund manager BlackRock in a move that will crystallise a
loss of up to $1 billion but boost the high street lender's
capital buffers.
JOBS REPORT 'DOCTORED' BY UK GOVERNMENT
British Prime Minister David Cameron was accused on Monday
of suppressing key recommendations from an "independent" report
that warned that the government's family-friendly policies would
undermine Britain's economic recovery.
The Guardian
REPRIEVE FOR UK'S NUCLEAR REACTORS
Britain's ageing nuclear reactors, which were due to close
in the next decade, are set to be kept open under a plan
approved by the industry's regulator, the Office for Nuclear
Regulation.
The Independent
BOE'S CONDUCT AND FORECASTING TO BE INVESTIGATED
The Bank of England's performance in recent years is to be
subject to a series of independent investigations, it was
announced on Monday.
($1 = 0.6328 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Beech)