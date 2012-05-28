The Times
UK'S OSBORNE TOLD TO PICK UP PACE ON PUBLISH SPENDING
British Finance Minister George Osborne will receive a stern
"get on with it" rebuke from the CBI on Monday over his aim to
persuade private pension funds to invest in public sector
construction projects.
The Telegraph
LAGARDE FORCED TO BACKTRACK OVER GREEK TAX SLUR
The head of the International Monetary Fund was forced to
express sympathy for the Greek people after politicians and
irate locals vilified her for saying the country was a nation of
tax dodgers.
THOMAS COOK CUTS NEW CHIEF'S NOTICE PERIOD
Thomas Cook has cut the notice period of its chief
executive from 12 to six months as its board tries to stamp out
pay for failure accusations at the company.
UK HIGH STREET TO STAY STUCK IN RECESSION
Britain's beleaguered high street will not recover for
another three years and will under-perform until the end of the
decade, according to leading economic commentators.
The Guardian
SPAIN HOPES TO DRAW ECB INTO FUNDING BANKIA BAILOUT
Spain's government plans to force Europe's central bank into
sharing the task of bailing out its troubled financial sector in
a potentially controversial move that could spark objections
from the German chancellor, Angela Merkel. here
The Independent
SACKED OLYMPUS BOSS WOODFORD STARTS HEARING
Michael Woodford, the British whistleblower sacked from
Japanese cameras and endoscopes giant Olympus, begins
his multimillion-pound unfair dismissal case against the company
at a London tribunal on Monday.
NEWS INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATED OVER BRIDE CLAIMS
Detectives carrying out the multimillion-pound investigation
into illegal newsgathering techniques at Rupert Murdoch's
British newspaper group have been asked to investigate whether
it attempted to blackmail politicians.
($1 = 0.6396 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Beech)