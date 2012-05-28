LONDON May 28 The Times
JOBS UNDER THREAT AS UK OIL REFINERY CLOSES
The troubled Coryton oil refinery in England is on the brink
of closure, putting 850 jobs at risk, after administrators
failed to find a buyer with the money to keep petrol flowing
through its pumps.
The Telegraph
SPAIN IN STORM AS RAJOY STRETCHES CREDIBILITY
Spanish stocks plunged to a nine-year low and the country's
borrowing costs rose as traders poured scorn on prime minister
Mariano Rajoy's claim that Madrid could salvage its banks
without a bailout.
BARCLAYS 'WAS DAMAGED BY THE UK TREASURY'
Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond has attacked
the British government for causing the bank "unnecessary damage"
in its handling of a multimillion pound tax row.
The Guardian
IRISH STOCKBROKING FIRM ORDERED TO CEASE TRADING
Ireland's oldest stockbroking firm has stopped trading after
alleged financial irregularities were discovered. Bloxham
Stockbrokers confirmed on Monday that external and internal
investigations have been launched into activities at the
business.
The Independent
WOODFORD MAY SETTLE WITH OLYMPUS
The eagerly awaited $60 billion tribunal claim for unfair
dismissal brought by the whistleblower Michael Woodford against
Olympus, his former Japanese employer, was postponed
three times on Monday amid speculation that the two sides are
attempting to strike a settlement out of court.
JELLYBOOK FAILS TO FIND A DEAL
Fresh doubts about investing in the social media sector
emerged on Monday after Jellybook slumped to a maiden loss of
300,000 pounds ($471,100).
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Todd Eastham)