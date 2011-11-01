The Times

HOLIDAY HOME 'TAX CHEATS' UNDER INVESTIGATION IN UK

An "Affluent Unit" at the British government's tax collecting arm HM Revenue and Customs has begun investigating "holiday haven tax cheats" who are not declaring rental profit and capital gains made on properties owned overseas.

OLYMPUS INVESTOR DEMANDS ACCESS TO BOARD MINUTES

Southeastern Asset Management, an American fund that owns 5 percent of Olympus , has published an open letter to the Tokyo-based camera company demanding access to boardroom minutes.

HAND OVER FUND'S CASH, INVESTOR TELLS 3I

An activist investor is demanding that 3i hands over to shareholders its lucrative holding in a separately listed investment fund.

The Telegraph

SECOND-BIGGEST G4S INVESTOR VOTES AGAINST ISS DEAL

Harris Associates, one of the largest shareholders in security firm G4S has confirmed it has voted against the controversial 5.2 billion pound acquisition of ISS , leaving one of the biggest takeovers by a British company since the recession hanging by a thread.

MF GLOBAL FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY

MF Global , a futures broker that began life trading sugar in 18th century London, has filed for bankruptcy protection in New York after its billion dollar bets on European government debt extinguished confidence in the company.

BRAZIL POISED TO OVERTAKE UK'S ECONOMY

Brazil will overtake the UK to become the world's sixth biggest economy this year, according to projections by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The Guardian

GREECE THROWS EURO BAILOUT INTO NEW CRISIS

The Greek prime minister, George Papandreou, on Monday stunned Europe's leaders after he proposed that his country should hold a referendum on the landmark European debt deal reached last week.

The Independent

WORLD FACES FUTURE UNREST AS ECONOMIES FALTER

The international economy is on the brink of a deep new economic crisis that could cost millions of jobs around the globe and trigger mass social unrest, the United Nations' International Labour Organisation warned on Monday.

($1 = 0.621 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)