The Times
HOLIDAY HOME 'TAX CHEATS' UNDER INVESTIGATION IN UK
An "Affluent Unit" at the British government's tax
collecting arm HM Revenue and Customs has begun investigating
"holiday haven tax cheats" who are not declaring rental profit
and capital gains made on properties owned overseas.
OLYMPUS INVESTOR DEMANDS ACCESS TO BOARD MINUTES
Southeastern Asset Management, an American fund that owns 5
percent of Olympus , has published an open letter to the
Tokyo-based camera company demanding access to boardroom
minutes.
HAND OVER FUND'S CASH, INVESTOR TELLS 3I
An activist investor is demanding that 3i hands over
to shareholders its lucrative holding in a separately listed
investment fund.
The Telegraph
SECOND-BIGGEST G4S INVESTOR VOTES AGAINST ISS DEAL
Harris Associates, one of the largest shareholders in
security firm G4S has confirmed it has voted against the
controversial 5.2 billion pound acquisition of ISS ,
leaving one of the biggest takeovers by a British company since
the recession hanging by a thread.
MF GLOBAL FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY
MF Global , a futures broker that began life trading
sugar in 18th century London, has filed for bankruptcy
protection in New York after its billion dollar bets on European
government debt extinguished confidence in the company.
BRAZIL POISED TO OVERTAKE UK'S ECONOMY
Brazil will overtake the UK to become the world's sixth
biggest economy this year, according to projections by the
Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
The Guardian
GREECE THROWS EURO BAILOUT INTO NEW CRISIS
The Greek prime minister, George Papandreou, on Monday
stunned Europe's leaders after he proposed that his country
should hold a referendum on the landmark European debt deal
reached last week.
The Independent
WORLD FACES FUTURE UNREST AS ECONOMIES FALTER
The international economy is on the brink of a deep new
economic crisis that could cost millions of jobs around the
globe and trigger mass social unrest, the United Nations'
International Labour Organisation warned on Monday.
($1 = 0.621 British Pounds)
