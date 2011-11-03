The Times

COLD COMFORT: IT'S WORSE THAN I THOUGHT ADMITS BERNANKE

American cannot isolate itself from the malign effects of the European crisis, Ben Bernanke said as the Federal Reserve cut its growth forecasts and warned that unemployment would remain stubbornly high.

TELEFONICA DECLINES TO STOP AT SILICON ROUNDABOUT

East London may be about to become Britain's version of Silicon Valley but it has received a poor reception from one prospective tenant after O2 signalled that it plans to base its new digital operation elsewhere.

EARTHQUAKES SEND SHUDDER THROUGH HOPES OF ONSHORE GAS BOOM

Britain's hopes of weaning itself off imported gas were dealt a severe blow after evidence suggested that the controversial practice of fracking can cause earth tremors.

The Telegraph

LLOYDS CHIEF TAKES TIME OFF DUE TO 'EXTREME FATIGUE'

The turnaround of Lloyds Banking Group has been thrown into turmoil after Antonio Horta-Osorio, the state-backed lender's chief executive, was forced to take a leave of absence due to "extreme fatigue" after only months in the job.

PWC FACES 840 MLN STG ACTION OVER ACCOUNTS

PriceWaterhouseCoopers is facing an 840 million pounds legal action from Cattles -- the sub prime lender and former client -- backed by the Royal Bank of Scotland.

PROPERTY DIP HITS SIR TOP HUNTER

Sir Tom Hunter, once of Scotland's richest men, has been hit by the long-running property slump in Britain, according to accounts filed at Companies House, which underline the torrid conditions on retail parks and in office blocks across the country.

The Independent

TERRA FIRMA, APAX CLOSE ON GARDENING CHAIN

Terra Firma and Apax are among a handful of private equity firms through to the second round of bids for the Garden Centre Group, the gardening specialist that is up for sale for up to 300 million pounds.

The Guardian

O'LEARY CALLS FOR AER LINGUS EGM

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has admitted that its 29.8 percent stake in Aer Lingus has been a bad investment as he demanded an extraordinary meeting at the Irish flag carrier.

