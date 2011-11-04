The Times

FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES - BUT ONLY FOR THE CHOSEN FEW

A battalion of Britain's most strategically important businesses has been granted unprecedented access to the heart of government. But some executives have expressed shock and surprise at the 38 companies on the list -- and those excluded.

POST OFFICE TO STOP OVER-THE-COUNTER SAVING

Unions and elderly people's groups have lashed out at National Savings for halting face-to-face transactions with customers over post office counters.

MITTAL FEARS GLOBAL IMPACT OF A GREEK EXIT FROM EURO

Lakshmi Mittal spoke out on the European crisis and said that if Greece was ejected from the euro it would make the weakening global economy even more uncertain.

JOHN LEWIS PULLS OUT OF REGENERATION SCHEME

A proposed 700 million pounds retail development has been scrapped after the John Lewis Partnership abandoned plans to anchor it.

The Telegraph

SURPRISE CONCORD BOLSTERS MARKETS

Global stock markets rose amid signs the euro zone had been pulled back from the brink of disintegration by an eleventh-hour concord in Greece.

NEARLY HALF OF HEDGE DATA IS 'UNRELIABLE'

An Oxford University study has found that 40 percent of hedge funds mislead investors by giving incorrect information about their monthly investment performance.

RYANAIR READY TO ACCEPT DRACHMAS

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary knows a thing or two about publicity stunts. But even he might have not picked yesterday to launch new services to Greece.

ISS'S 3.9 BIN STG DEBT LEAVES PREDATO0RS SMELLING BLOOD

Private equity predators have started circling debt-laden ISS, convinced they can strike a cut-price deal in the wake of G4S's failed 5.2 billion pounds acquisition.

The Independent

ALL SAINTS SINKS TO A LOSS AFTER DIRE YEAR

Profits were wiped out at the grungy fashion chain All Saints last year, reinforcing why it had to be rescued from the brink of administration in the spring.

