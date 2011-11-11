The Times
AFTER ITALY, EURO DEBT CRISIS STARTS TO HIT FRANCE
EU chiefs played down fears that the euro zone was heading
for a break-up amid signs that the sovereign debt crisis has
spread beyond Italy and is affecting France.
EDF FINED FOR HACKING INTO GREENPEACE COMPUTER
EDF entered a "subterranean world of secrecy,
clandestine practices and intimidation" when it hired a computer
hacker to spy on Greenpeace in an effort to protect its nuclear
energy programme, a court was told on Thursday.
HUNDREDS OF JOBS SET TO GO AT MF GLOBAL
Cuts of more than 350 staff are expected at the London
offices of MF Global, as hopes fade of finding a
buyer for the bankrupt broker. KPMG, which is winding down the
British operation of the Wall Street firm, has pledged to pay
the wage bill for November.
The Telegraph
EC WARNS OF LOWER GROWTH FOR EUROPE
The threat of savage recession was piled on to deliberating
European leaders amid warnings that the "clock is ticking" for
them to resolve the debt crisis.
LACK OF CHAIRS IN RUSSIAN COURTROOM DELAYS BP CASE
BP's travails in Russia moved from drama to farce
after a judge adjourned a 1.7-billion-pound
($2.7-billion)lawsuit against the oil major's joint-venture
representatives in the country because of a lack of chairs in
the courtroom.
AXE 50 PENCE TAX NOW TO SAVE ECONOMY
UK finance minister George Osborne should "accelerate" plans
to scrap the 50 pence higher rate of income tax and increase
personal tax allowances to help the economy during the euro
crisis, business leaders warned on Thursday.
The Guardian
UK PREPARES FOR 'ECONOMIC ARMAGEDDON'
The British government and Bank of England are making
contingency plans for an "economic Armageddon" if the euro falls
apart, business secretary Vince Cable said on Thursday as the
European Commission slashed its growth forecasts and predicted
that the continent could be plunged back into recession next
year.
The Independent
FEARS FOR OLYMPUS INCREASE AS IT FACES DELISTING
Olympus's future has been thrown into doubt as it
faces fallout from the worst corporate scandal to have hit Japan
in years, as the share price plunged again and it may be forced
to delist from the Tokyo Stock Exchange after 62 years.
