The Times

AFTER ITALY, EURO DEBT CRISIS STARTS TO HIT FRANCE

EU chiefs played down fears that the euro zone was heading for a break-up amid signs that the sovereign debt crisis has spread beyond Italy and is affecting France.

EDF FINED FOR HACKING INTO GREENPEACE COMPUTER

EDF entered a "subterranean world of secrecy, clandestine practices and intimidation" when it hired a computer hacker to spy on Greenpeace in an effort to protect its nuclear energy programme, a court was told on Thursday.

HUNDREDS OF JOBS SET TO GO AT MF GLOBAL

Cuts of more than 350 staff are expected at the London offices of MF Global, as hopes fade of finding a buyer for the bankrupt broker. KPMG, which is winding down the British operation of the Wall Street firm, has pledged to pay the wage bill for November.

The Telegraph

EC WARNS OF LOWER GROWTH FOR EUROPE

The threat of savage recession was piled on to deliberating European leaders amid warnings that the "clock is ticking" for them to resolve the debt crisis.

LACK OF CHAIRS IN RUSSIAN COURTROOM DELAYS BP CASE

BP's travails in Russia moved from drama to farce after a judge adjourned a 1.7-billion-pound ($2.7-billion)lawsuit against the oil major's joint-venture representatives in the country because of a lack of chairs in the courtroom.

AXE 50 PENCE TAX NOW TO SAVE ECONOMY

UK finance minister George Osborne should "accelerate" plans to scrap the 50 pence higher rate of income tax and increase personal tax allowances to help the economy during the euro crisis, business leaders warned on Thursday.

The Guardian

UK PREPARES FOR 'ECONOMIC ARMAGEDDON'

The British government and Bank of England are making contingency plans for an "economic Armageddon" if the euro falls apart, business secretary Vince Cable said on Thursday as the European Commission slashed its growth forecasts and predicted that the continent could be plunged back into recession next year.

The Independent

FEARS FOR OLYMPUS INCREASE AS IT FACES DELISTING

Olympus's future has been thrown into doubt as it faces fallout from the worst corporate scandal to have hit Japan in years, as the share price plunged again and it may be forced to delist from the Tokyo Stock Exchange after 62 years. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)