The Times
RED TAPE PUTS STRANGLEHOLD ON SELL-OFF OF ROYAL MAIL
Privatisation of Royal Mail will not begin until
at least 2013 and might not even be complete before the end of
the UK government's present term, well-placed sources said.
SHORTAGE OF HOUSING 'WILL FORCE HALF OF UK TO RENT'
Half of all UK households in Britain could be living in
rented accommodation within 15 years, according to the country's
largest listed residential landlord.
The Telegraph
EASYJET FOUNDER SAYS BATTLE WITH BOARD IS 'NOT PERSONAL'
Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of easyJet, has
claimed that his war with the budget airline's management is not
personal but is being waged on behalf of other disgruntled
shareholders.
PRESSURE ON THE ECB AS MONTI RIDES TO RESCUE
The European Central Bank (ECB) is under intense pressure to
step up purchases of Italian bonds after premier Silvio
Berlusconi finally relinquished power in Rome, clearing the way
for former EU commissioner Mario Monti to form an emergency
government of technocrats.
EMIRATES JETS IN WITH RECORD DEAL FOR BOEING
Emirates Airlines, launched the Dubai Airshow
yesterday with a record $18-billion (11-billion-pound) order for
50 Boeing 777s.
The Guardian
HERITAGE OIL CHIEF EYEING LIBYAN RESERVES
Tony Buckingham, the British former soldier of fortune who
runs exploration firm Heritage Oil appears to have
sought assistance from a would-be Conservative MP to get a
foothold in Libya, following the role of UK forces there in
installing the new regime.
The Independent
BRITAIN ASKS FOR IRAQI COOPERATION OVER EXXON
The British government and former BP boss Tony
Hayward on Sunday waded into the legal battle over control of
the oil in Kurdistan, calling on Baghdad to stop obstructing the
development of the region's hydrocarbon reserves.
UK WORKFORCE SET TO INCREASE NEXT YEAR, SAYS CBI
Nearly half of Britain's businesses plan to hire more staff
over the next year, as the private sector job recovery
continues, Britain's leading business group will say on Monday.
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)