The Times

RED TAPE PUTS STRANGLEHOLD ON SELL-OFF OF ROYAL MAIL

Privatisation of Royal Mail will not begin until at least 2013 and might not even be complete before the end of the UK government's present term, well-placed sources said.

SHORTAGE OF HOUSING 'WILL FORCE HALF OF UK TO RENT'

Half of all UK households in Britain could be living in rented accommodation within 15 years, according to the country's largest listed residential landlord.

The Telegraph

EASYJET FOUNDER SAYS BATTLE WITH BOARD IS 'NOT PERSONAL'

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of easyJet, has claimed that his war with the budget airline's management is not personal but is being waged on behalf of other disgruntled shareholders.

PRESSURE ON THE ECB AS MONTI RIDES TO RESCUE

The European Central Bank (ECB) is under intense pressure to step up purchases of Italian bonds after premier Silvio Berlusconi finally relinquished power in Rome, clearing the way for former EU commissioner Mario Monti to form an emergency government of technocrats.

EMIRATES JETS IN WITH RECORD DEAL FOR BOEING

Emirates Airlines, launched the Dubai Airshow yesterday with a record $18-billion (11-billion-pound) order for 50 Boeing 777s.

The Guardian

HERITAGE OIL CHIEF EYEING LIBYAN RESERVES

Tony Buckingham, the British former soldier of fortune who runs exploration firm Heritage Oil appears to have sought assistance from a would-be Conservative MP to get a foothold in Libya, following the role of UK forces there in installing the new regime.

The Independent

BRITAIN ASKS FOR IRAQI COOPERATION OVER EXXON

The British government and former BP boss Tony Hayward on Sunday waded into the legal battle over control of the oil in Kurdistan, calling on Baghdad to stop obstructing the development of the region's hydrocarbon reserves.

UK WORKFORCE SET TO INCREASE NEXT YEAR, SAYS CBI

Nearly half of Britain's businesses plan to hire more staff over the next year, as the private sector job recovery continues, Britain's leading business group will say on Monday. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)