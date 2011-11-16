The Times
PLUTHERO LEAVES C&W IN TURMOIL AND IN THE RED
After six years, three profit warnings in 12 months and a
controversial 10 million pound ($15.8 million) bonus, John
Pluthero has marked the end of his reign at Cable & Wireless
Worldwide with a plunge into the red and a freeze on
dividends.
STAGECOACH ALL BUT LEAVES THE US SCHOOL BUS MARKET
Stagecoach has all but left the U.S. school bus
market after selling its operations in Wisconsin for $47
million, meaning school buses now make up 1 percent of its U.S.
operations.
The Telegraph
ITALIAN UNITY FAILS TO STEM EU MARKET FEARS
Political cooperation in Rome failed to prevent Italian
borrowing costs being pushed into the "bailout zone" for the
second time in a week, prompting warnings that Europe is
"heading for an almighty crash."
OSBORNE REJECTS CALLS FOR TOUGHER BANK RULES
Britain's finance minister George Osborne has rejected calls
for tighter bank legislation to be introduced more quickly by
warning that Britain does "not want the financial stability of a
graveyard".
MEAGRE GROWTH RECORDED FOR EURO ZONE AREA
The euro zone economy almost ground to a halt in the third
quarter with 0.2 percent growth, reinforcing expectations the
troubled region will fall back into recession over the coming
months.
The Guardian
BRITAIN AND GERMANY SQUARE UP OVER FUTURE OF EUROPE
Tensions between Germany and Britain over how to handle the
crisis in the euro zone deepened on Tuesday after allies of the
German chancellor, Angela Merkel, claimed she would not allow
Britain to "get away" with its refusal to back a European
financial transactions tax.
The Independent
RELIEF IN UK AS PRICE RISES START TO EASE
Inflation in Britain fell back to 5 percent in October -
from 5.2 percent the previous month - giving policymakers hope
that price rises across the economy have now peaked.
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)