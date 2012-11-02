The Times

GOVERNOR HID RESCUE FUND FROM BANK DIRECTORS

The board of the Bank of England was kept in the dark for more than a year about a multibillion-pound scheme hatched by Bank executives to keep HBOS and RBS afloat at the height of the financial crisis.

REVENUE CUTS DEAL WITH TAX EVADERS

Hundreds of tax evaders identified on Britain's "Lagarde list" will escape prosecution and keep their identities secret under immunity deals offered by the British revenue ministry.

The Telegraph

PENSION POTS TO PLUNGE AS FSA ORDERS REALITY CHECK

Millions of savers will see the predicted value of their retirement pots plunge by almost 40 percent after the financial regulator ordered pension firms to cut their growth forecasts due to the global economic slowdown.

OSBORNE MUST REVISE DEBT TARGET, SAYS THINK TANK

George Osborne will miss his debt reduction target by 22 billion pounds ($35.51 billion) and have to tear up his public finance rulebook in his autumn statement, an influential think tank has warned.

OPCAPITA ATTACKED OVER COMET FAILURE

Credit insurers have hit out at private equity firm OpCapita over the imminent collapse of Comet, the electricals retailer, which threatens more than 6,000 jobs in the UK.

The Guardian

PM'S STANCE COULD FORCE UK OUT OF EU - CLEGG

Britain faces a crisis that could end with the world's sixth largest economy leaving the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg warned on Thursday.

The Independent

SHAREHOLDERS BACKING AT SKY BOOSTS JAMES MURDOCH

James Murdoch will be hoping that Thursday's Sky annual general meeting, where 95 percent of shareholders voted to re-elect him as a director, marks the first step in his rehabilitation in Britain.