The Times

POWER PLAN TAKES GREEN ROUTE AS COAL ENTERS ITS "SLOW DEATH"

Eggborough Power Station, one of Britain's biggest coal plants, has drawn up plans for a full conversion to burning biomass material such as wood pellets.

SHOPPERS SHAKE OFF AUSTERITY AND HEAD FOR THE SALES

Stores have reported their best rate of sales growth in nearly two years, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse.

The Telegraph

SMES "STILL SUFFERING" AS LOANS COST MORE

Britain's small and medium-sized businesses are being ravaged by weak demand, lack of funding and late payments, and are in urgent need of help, business groups are warning.

THIRD RUNWAY AT HEATHROW IS THE TOURIST TRADE CHOICE

A third runway at Heathrow is the most popular option for solving the country's airport capacity problem, according to a survey by the organisers of the World Travel Market, a summit of tourism chiefs which begins in London on Monday.

The Guardian

EXTRA 500 MLN STG ON TAP FROM HSBC FOR "LAUNDERING" FINES

HSBC will set aside an extra 500 million pounds to cover fines for alleged money laundering by its U.S. arm when the bank releases its third-quarter results on Monday.

CAMERON HEADS TO GULF IN BID TO SELL TYPHOON FIGHTER JETS

David Cameron will embark on Monday on a low-key arms trip to the Gulf in a bid to persuade regional powers upset by Britain's response to the Arab spring to buy more than 100 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets in deals worth more than 6 billion pounds to Britain.

The Independent

BIGGEST UK CARE HOME OWNERS HAVE DEBTS OF OVER 4.5 BLN STG

Britain's biggest private care home owners have combined debts of nearly 5 billion pounds, raising fresh concerns about the financial health of companies looking after thousands of elderly and disabled people.

($1 = 0.6235 British pounds) (Reporting by Natalie Huet)