* The Geo Group announces $360 million acquisition of Community Education Centers
The Times
BIG BUSINESS FACES TAX RAID
George Osborne has recruited the world's largest economies in a drive for tighter global rules to prevent multinational companies avoiding tax.
COMET OWNER KEPT US IN DARK OVER FINANCES, SAY LANDLORDS
Landlords left in the lurch after the collapse of Comet have rounded on its former private equity owner for failing to disclose financial information while pleading for rent reductions.
The Telegraph
FTSE 100 CHIEFS ENJOY A 27 PCT RISE IN EARNINGS
Directors of Britain's top 100 companies have seen their average earnings soar by 27 percent over the past year despite a near freeze in salaries and bonuses, as they benefited from an increase in the value of long-term, share-linked incentive plans.
TRADER'S $1 BLN BET ON APPLE TURNS SOUR
A "rogue trader" in the United States who took an estimated $1 billion gamble on Apple shares that quickly turned sour has left his company, Rochdale Securities, fighting for survival.
The Guardian
CITY TRADER GETS 13 YEARS FOR 32 MLN STG PONZI SCAM
He was the very embodiment of the flash City trader, but Nicholas Levene's story ended yesterday at Southwark crown court when he was sentenced to 13 years in jail for swindling investors out of more than 32 million pounds ($51 million).
STALLING SALES RAISE FEARS OF TRIPLE-DIP RECESSION
Hopes that the economy was on the road to recovery were dampened yesterday when figures showed retail sales stalled last month and growth in Britain's services sector almost ground to a standstill.
The Independent
BANKS HAVE LOST RIGHT TO SELF-RULE - HSBC CHIEF
HSBC's chairman Douglas Flint told MPs that banks had "lost the right to self-determination" on the day his bank more than doubled to $1.5 billion the amount set aside to cover penalties from US regulators for breaking anti-money laundering laws.
* Hollyfrontier corp - qtrly sales and other revenue $ 2,955 million versus $2,943 million
* Prometic's PBI-4050 continues to demonstrate early evidence of efficacy following completion of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis phase 2 clinical trial