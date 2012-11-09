The Times
G4S LOSES PRISON PRIVILEGES AFTER OLYMPICS STAFF DEBACLE
The summer's Olympic staffing fiasco came back to haunt G4S
on Thursday as the security company was shunned by the
government in a wave of lucrative contracts to run privatised
prisons.
BUILDER'S WARNING AS POOL OF WORK DRIES UP
Balfour Beatty, the construction giant behind the
Olympic Aquatics Centre, issued a surprise profit warning
yesterday, wiping more than 300 million pounds ($480 million)
off its market value, because of a lack of major projects.
SNAKES IN THE GRASS TAKE THE CREDIT AS SALES SURGE AT BTG
Each time a rattlesnake bites an unfortunate American hiker,
the till rings at BTG. Anti-venom sold by the drugs
company rakes in revenue of more than $10,000 per snake attack.
QUESTIONS ASKED AS RECOVERY FAILS TO TAKE OFF
The Bank of England froze its asset purchasing scheme on
Thursday, but economists believe that there will be more to come
as the economic recovery fails to take off.
The Telegraph
DRUG DEALERS, GUN RUNNERS AND BRITAIN'S BIGGEST BANK
British tax authorities have obtained details of every
British client of HSBC in Jersey after a whistleblower
secretly provided a detailed list of names, addresses and
account balances earlier this week.
APPLE LOSES NUMBER 1 SPOT TO RIVAL SAMSUNG
Apple has been knocked off its throne as producer
of the world's best-selling smartphone with Samsung's
Galaxy S3 overtaking the iPhone 4S for the first
time.
The Guardian
TAIWAN'S FOXCONN MULLS PLAN TO OUTSOURCE JOBS TO AMERICA
Foxconn, the controversial Taiwanese manufacturer that has
become one of the world's largest employers thanks to booming
demand for the Apple products it assembles, is
reportedly planning to open factories in the United States.
INQUIRY INTO BOARDROOM BIAS TO EXPAND REMIT
Lord Davies' inquiry into male dominance in boardrooms is
preparing to extend its remit by setting female hiring targets
for companies outside the FTSE 100.
AVIVA WARNS OF HUGE LOSS ON U.S. ARM SALE IN MAJOR SHAKE-UP
Aviva warned on Thursday that it would take a big
loss on the sale of its U.S. life insurance and annuities arm,
which forms a key part of a shake-up aimed at boosting the
insurer's flagging share price.
The Independent
WORRIES OVER BRITAIN'S FUTURE AS A GLOBAL FINANCIAL CENTRE
An amber light is now flashing over the attractiveness of
Britain as a place to set up and grow financial and related
professional-services firms, the leading body promoting the
country to such businesses warned on Thursday.
BARCLAY BROTHERS JOIN BIDDERS FOR COMET ASSETS
Shop Direct, the home shopping group owned by the Barclay
brothers, is considering acquiring the brand and website of the
failed electricals retailer, Comet, which is to start closing
some stores next week.