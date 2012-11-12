The Times

CBI: GIVE BANKS A BREAK AND LIMIT PPI MIS-SELLING

The CBI wants the British government to bring in new laws to curb compensation payouts from banks for mis-selling PPI and other financial products.

The Telegraph

HIGH-PROFIT WATER COMPANIES REDUCE TAX BILLS

Three of Britain's largest water companies paid little or no tax on profits of close to 1.5 billion pounds, despite handing out millions of pounds in awards to investors.

'CANCEL RISE IN FUEL DUTY FOR THE SAKE OF RECOVERY'

British finance minister George Osborne should ditch the "peripheral fiddling" on the economy and focus on key policies such as a freeze on fuel duty, according to one of Britain's leading business groups.

SFO FAILINGS HIGHLIGHTED IN REPORT

The Serious Fraud Office is suffering from quality failings in staff, training and results, according to a hard-hitting government report to be published this month.

The Guardian

CRISIS TALKS AT BBC AS PATTEN SEARCHES FOR NEW LEADER

The BBC's governing body, the BBC Trust, held an emergency meeting on Sunday as the broadcaster reeled from the humiliating Saturday night resignation of the director general, George Entwistle.

The Independent

INVESTORS TELL SORRELL: YOU'RE PUSHING YOUR LUCK

Leading shareholders in the advertising giant WPP have warned its chief executive, Sir Martin Sorrell, that he faces another nasty battle with them unless he agrees to a significant pay cut.

PATTEN: MORE HEADS WILL ROLL AT THE BBC

Lord Patten, the chairman of the BBC Trust, has admitted he needs to "get a grip" on the beleaguered organisation and indicated that more heads will roll following the resignation of the Director-General, George Entwistle.