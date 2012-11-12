The Times
CBI: GIVE BANKS A BREAK AND LIMIT PPI MIS-SELLING
The CBI wants the British government to bring in new laws to
curb compensation payouts from banks for mis-selling PPI and
other financial products.
The Telegraph
HIGH-PROFIT WATER COMPANIES REDUCE TAX BILLS
Three of Britain's largest water companies paid little or no
tax on profits of close to 1.5 billion pounds, despite handing
out millions of pounds in awards to investors.
'CANCEL RISE IN FUEL DUTY FOR THE SAKE OF RECOVERY'
British finance minister George Osborne should ditch the
"peripheral fiddling" on the economy and focus on key policies
such as a freeze on fuel duty, according to one of Britain's
leading business groups.
SFO FAILINGS HIGHLIGHTED IN REPORT
The Serious Fraud Office is suffering from quality failings
in staff, training and results, according to a hard-hitting
government report to be published this month.
The Guardian
CRISIS TALKS AT BBC AS PATTEN SEARCHES FOR NEW LEADER
The BBC's governing body, the BBC Trust, held an emergency
meeting on Sunday as the broadcaster reeled from the humiliating
Saturday night resignation of the director general, George
Entwistle.
The Independent
INVESTORS TELL SORRELL: YOU'RE PUSHING YOUR LUCK
Leading shareholders in the advertising giant WPP
have warned its chief executive, Sir Martin Sorrell, that he
faces another nasty battle with them unless he agrees to a
significant pay cut.
PATTEN: MORE HEADS WILL ROLL AT THE BBC
Lord Patten, the chairman of the BBC Trust, has admitted he
needs to "get a grip" on the beleaguered organisation and
indicated that more heads will roll following the resignation of
the Director-General, George Entwistle.