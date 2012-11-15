The Times

NORTON ROSE SETS FOOT FIRMLY ON WORLD STAGE

One of the City of London's most aggressive second-tier firms has seized a foothold in the lucrative American legal market in a dramatic deal that will create a global powerhouse with revenues of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion).

The Telegraph

'LONG AND WINDING ROAD' TO RECOVERY

Britain is on a "long and winding road" to economic recovery and faces several more years of slow growth, Sir Mervyn King, the governor of the Bank of England, warned on Tuesday.

AMAZON TAX 'DODGE' THREATENS UK RETAIL, SAYS JOHN LEWIS

The Government must tackle Amazon on tax or risk driving UK-based retailers out of business, the managing director of John Lewis has warned.

RBS MAY RELOCATE IF SCOTLAND BREAKS AWAY

The chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland has warned that "small countries don't often have big banks" as he outlined the risks of independence to maintaining the lender's Edinburgh head office.

The Guardian

ECONOMY WILL 'ZIGZAG' FOR YEARS, WARNS KING

The Bank of England hinted at fresh moves to boost Britain's economy on Wednesday after warning that persistently weak growth would still be casting a shadow over the country in the run up to the general election in 2015.

The Independent

OSBORNE'S SECRET WAR ON THE PM'S GREEN AGENDA

George Osborne's father-in-law has fuelled the civil war over energy policy within the Coalition Government by claiming that the chancellor is privately manoeuvring to undermine David Cameron's climate change promises.