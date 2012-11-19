The Times

'INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE' TO TAKE FURTHER ACTION ON CONNAUGHT

Executives who presided over one of Britain's biggest corporate collapses of recent years will not face action by the City of London regulator.

The Telegraph

BANK PROFITS DISTORTED BY AUDIT RULES, WARN INVESTORS

Britain needs to urgently overhaul its accounting rules as they are dangerously distorting bank profits and leading to confusion over executive pay, some of the country's biggest investors and pension funds have warned.

SANTANDER PREPARES TO BACK SMALL BUSINESSES

Santander UK is planning to rapidly expand small business lending after freeing up more than 2 billion pound ($3.17 billion) following its withdrawal from a deal to buy 316 branches from Royal Bank of Scotland.

The Guardian

BRITAIN IN NUTRITIONAL RECESSION AS RISING PRICES TAKE TOLL

Austerity Britain is experiencing a nutritional recession, with rising food prices and shrinking incomes driving up consumption of fatty foods, reducing the amount of fruit and vegetables we buy, and condemning people on the lowest incomes to an increasingly unhealthy diet.

The Independent

HIGH STREET VACANCIES JUMP TO RECORD HIGHS

Shop vacancy rates have hit a record high to set "alarm bells ringing" with more stores set to be thrown on the market over the coming weeks with the expected liquidation of Comet, the failed electricals retailer.

OIL WOULDN'T SAVE INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND, WARNS IFS

An independent Scotland could face deeper cuts to public spending than the rest of the UK, despite North Sea oil and gas revenues, the widely respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has concluded.