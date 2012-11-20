The Times

BRITISH USE OF DRONES AT HEART OF 'SECRET WAR'

MPs are to open an inquiry into Britain's use of drones to kill militants in a move that could prompt the United States to reveal more about its "secret war".

The Telegraph

LIFT THE WEIGHT OF RED TAPE, CABLE AND ALLIES URGE BRUSSELS

Businesses should be freed from the "burdensome" weight of red tape coming from the European Union, Vince Cable and a group of European allies have declared.

HODGE FACES CHALLENGE OVER FIRM'S TAXES

Margaret Hodge's position as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has been called into question following embarrassing revelations over the tax affairs of Stemcor - the 6.3 billion pound turnover business controlled by her family.

GLENSTRATA DEAL NEAR BUT NO 'GOLDEN HANDCUFFS'

The 44 billion pound mega-merger of miner Xstrata and commodity trader Glencore is likely to win shareholders' backing on Tuesday - but they will refuse to sign off "golden handcuffs" for Xstrata's management.

The Guardian

NEW PUSH ON CHEAP ENERGY PLAN

The energy secretary, Ed Davey, will on Tuesday attempt to fulfil David Cameron's surprise promise to ensure all energy consumers are automatically put on the lowest energy tariff suitable for them.

The Independent

CITY TELLS OSBORNE: WE CAN'T AFFORD TO IGNORE CLIMATE RISK

George Osborne is under mounting pressure to cut dramatically Britain's reliance on gas after a coalition of the world's biggest investment-fund managers made an unprecedented call for the British Government to start addressing the dangers of climate change.