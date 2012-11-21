The Times
INFLATION TARGET MUST BE TAKEN 'SERIOUSLY'
Inflation will remain above the Bank of England's 2 percent
target for much of the next two years and further money-printing
could add to price increases, according to Martin Weale, an
external member of the Monetary Policy Committee.
The Telegraph
XSTRATA TIE-UP WITH GLENCORE CLAIMS CHAIRMAN'S SCALP
Sir John Bond on Tuesday announced his shock resignation as
Xstrata chairman after the miner saw shareholders
narrowly vote through a 45 billion pound ($71.61 billion) merger
with commodity trader Glencore, but fail to back
controversial pay plans.
US ARREST IN 'BIGGEST EVER' INSIDER DEALING CASE
A senior executive at hedge fund SAC Capital has been
arrested in what U.S. prosecutors are saying is the largest case
of alleged insider dealing ever uncovered.
BAKRIE SALE OF MINING ASSETS AT CENTRE OF BUMI INVESTIGATION
The Bakrie family is being investigated over the sale by
Bumi Resources of key assets, now valued at more than
$1 billion shortly before the deal with Nat Rothschild that
brought the miner to the London market.
The Guardian
CHURCH TURNS ITS BACK ON WOMEN BISHOPS
The Church of England was on Tuesday plunged into its
gravest crisis in decades after legislation that would have
allowed female clergy to become bishops, and swept away
centuries of entrenched sexism, was rejected by just six votes.
The Independent
BRUSSELS SET TO SLASH BRITAIN'S REBATE BY 1 BLN EUROS
Britain would have to pay 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion)
extra to the EU each year under plans to cut the rebate on its
contributions which was won by Margaret Thatcher in 1984.