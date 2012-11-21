The Times

INFLATION TARGET MUST BE TAKEN 'SERIOUSLY'

Inflation will remain above the Bank of England's 2 percent target for much of the next two years and further money-printing could add to price increases, according to Martin Weale, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee.

The Telegraph

XSTRATA TIE-UP WITH GLENCORE CLAIMS CHAIRMAN'S SCALP

Sir John Bond on Tuesday announced his shock resignation as Xstrata chairman after the miner saw shareholders narrowly vote through a 45 billion pound ($71.61 billion) merger with commodity trader Glencore, but fail to back controversial pay plans.

US ARREST IN 'BIGGEST EVER' INSIDER DEALING CASE

A senior executive at hedge fund SAC Capital has been arrested in what U.S. prosecutors are saying is the largest case of alleged insider dealing ever uncovered.

BAKRIE SALE OF MINING ASSETS AT CENTRE OF BUMI INVESTIGATION

The Bakrie family is being investigated over the sale by Bumi Resources of key assets, now valued at more than $1 billion shortly before the deal with Nat Rothschild that brought the miner to the London market.

The Guardian

CHURCH TURNS ITS BACK ON WOMEN BISHOPS

The Church of England was on Tuesday plunged into its gravest crisis in decades after legislation that would have allowed female clergy to become bishops, and swept away centuries of entrenched sexism, was rejected by just six votes.

The Independent

BRUSSELS SET TO SLASH BRITAIN'S REBATE BY 1 BLN EUROS

Britain would have to pay 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) extra to the EU each year under plans to cut the rebate on its contributions which was won by Margaret Thatcher in 1984.