The Times

INVESTORS LEFT WITH SOUR TASTE OVER ARCH CRU SCANDAL

The City of London watchdog was accused of presiding over a "stitch-up" on Monday after a company at the heart of the Arch Cru mis-selling investment scandal avoided a fine.

The Telegraph

CITY FACES RADICAL MEASURES AS CARNEY SCOOPS BOE JOB

The City of London is braced for more radical attempts to break Britain's growth deadlock after the surprise appointment of Mark Carney, the Canadian central bank chief, as the next Bank of England Governor.

APPOINTMENT LEAVES QUESTION MARK OVER PAUL TUCKER

Paul Tucker's future as deputy governor of the Bank of England has been thrown into doubt after he lost out to Mark Carney in the race for the top job.

OLYMPUS WHISTLE-BLOWER IN FILM TALKS

Olympus whistle-blower Michael Woodford is close to signing a film deal telling how he exposed a $1.7 billion fraud at the Japanese electronics giant.

UBS FINED 29.7 MLN POUNDS FOR ADOBOLI FAILURES

UBS has been fined 29.7 million pounds by the Financial Services Authority for "seriously defective" systems, controls and management supervision that failed to prevent rogue trader Kweku Adoboli from conducting Britain's biggest bank fraud.

The Guardian

MARK CARNEY THE SURPRISE CHOICE AS BOE GOVERNOR

British finance minister George Osborne sprang a surprise on the City of London on Monday when he put Canada's central bank chief in charge of the Bank of England.

The Independent

GREEK BAILOUT OF 25 BLN POUNDS SECURED ON NEW DEBT

European finance ministers on Monday secured a deal on a new debt target for Greece, opening the way for the latest instalment of bailout money to be released - a crucial measure if the country is to avoid a catastrophic default on its debts and an exit from the single currency.