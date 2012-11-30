The Times

BOE'S TUCKER KEEPS CARDS CLOSE TO HIS CHEST

The defeated favourite for the job of Governor of the Bank of England on Thursday refused to commit to serving a full five-year term as a deputy governor.

The Telegraph

CAMERON THREAT TO VETO LEVESON

David Cameron on Thursday threatened to veto the central recommendation of the Leveson Report, warning that new press laws would "cross the Rubicon" and undermine the centuries-old principle of free speech.

OVER-50S SLEEPWALKING INTO POVERTY, SAYS UK STUDY

People over the age of 50 are "sleepwalking" into a pension crisis by overestimating how well-off they will be in retirement, a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF) found.

RBS COULD BE FORCED TO SELL CORE BUSINESSES

Royal Bank of Scotland could be forced to explore the sale of businesses considered "core" to its operations after the Bank of England increased the pressure on lenders to raise new capital.

TORY PARTY DONOR COULD BUY INDY

Millionaire businessman David Rowland is in the running to take over The Independent and The Independent on Sunday, it has emerged.

The Guardian

CAMERON DEFIES PRESS VICTIMS

David Cameron on Thursday found himself accused of betrayal by the victims of phone hacking and isolated from his coalition partners when he took the gamble of opposing Lord Justice Leveson's proposal to underpin a new independent press regulator with legislation.

The Independent

BANKS TOLD TO RAISE UP TO 60 BLN POUNDS IN NEW CAPITAL

Britain's largest banks have been told by their regulators that they must raise up to 60 billion pounds ($96.22 billion) more capital to cover likely losses from bad loans, fines for misconduct and overly aggressive accounting practices.