The Times

NEW BLOW FOR BP CHIEF AS ANOTHER DEAL FALLS APART

Bob Dudley's reputation as chief executive of BP took a fresh hammering yesterday as a year-long deal to sell $7 billion of assets in Argentina collapsed in public acrimony.

BEST BUY PULLS OUT OF BRITAIN, LEAVING 1,100 JOBS AT RISK

America's largest electronics retailer is abandoning its attempt to build a chain of Best Buy Co Inc superstores across Britain, shutting its 11 giant retail park outlets in a retreat that puts 1,100 jobs at risk.

REGIONAL NUMBERS DON'T ADD UP, SAY AIRLINES

Airline bosses have ridiculed government forecasts that envisage small regional airports ranking among the world's largest.

The Telegraph

EURO LEADERS 'LIFTING LID ON PANDORA'S BOX'

European leaders have lifted the lid on a "Pandora's box" by raising the possibility of Greece leaving the single currency, economists warned, as the country's politicians agreed to form a new coalition government.

BP CARES MOUNT AS ARGENTINE DEAL FAILS

BP was involved in a testy exchange over the collapse of a $7.1 billion Argentine oil deal while also fending off allegations that it had described Russian oligarchs in its TNK-BP partnership as "crooks and thugs".

CURB SPENDING AND CUT TAXES, SAYS MCDONALD'S CHIEF

America must cut taxes and reduce government spending in order to kick-start an economic recovery, according to Jim Skinner, the chief executive of McDonald's .

SUPER-SHARP SPADE IS BT'S NEW WEAPON IN WAR ON COSTS

BT has always tried to position itself at the cutting edge of technology and now it has found a new way to save tens of millions of pounds -- with a new spade.

The Independent

BREAK-UP OF EURO WOULD COST UK 'LESS THAN FEARED'

As the financial crisis in Europe intensifies, the UK has been handed a boost after a respected think-tank predicted that should the euro collapse it would cost the economy "much less than feared".

VODAFONE ARM TARGETS 'NETWORK OF NETWORKS'

Vodafone is set to muscle in on BT and IBM's turf after setting up a division to target the lucrative contracts on offer around the government's new plan to set up a "network of networks".

The Guardian

MINISTERS UNDER PRESSURE TO ACT AS BUSINESS MORALE SLUMPS

Pressure on the government to introduce emergency measures to head off a second recession has intensified with further evidence of a commercial slump and crumbling business confidence.

