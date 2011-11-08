The Times

DTZ SHARES GO INTO FREEFALL

Shares in the property consultancy DTZ plunged more than 85 percent yesterday after the group admitted that its equity was virtually worthless.

LLOYDS' UNDER PRESSURE OVER CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Pressure is growing on Lloyds Banking Group to announce a succession plan for its absent chief executive Antonio Horta Osorio who is on leave because of fatigue and is expected to return by the end of the year.

ABRAMOVICH MAKES MILLIONS WITH EVRAZ TRADE

Roman Abramovich was 175 million pounds richer on Monday after his steel company Evraz began trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Telegraph

EURO MINISTERS FAIL TO CREATE NEW FUND

Euro zone finance ministers have failed to sanction measures to create the bloc's crucial 1 trillion euro ($14 billion) bailout fund, despite warnings that Europe is dangerously ill-equipped to cope with the financial and economic crisis enveloping Italy.

BRITISH GOVERNMENT TO REIGN IN THE BANK OF ENGLAND

The British Treasury Select Committee has proposed sweeping changes to the Bank of England to rein in the governor's overarching regulatory powers and stamp out dangerous "group think" in interest rate and other policy decisions.

CAMERON QUESTIONS GERMANY'S ROLE IN SAVING EURO

British prime minister David Cameron on Monday publicly expressed his frustration at the failure of Germany to rescue the euro, as the future of the Italian economy hung in the balance.

The Guardian

RYANAIR REPORTS RISE IN FIRST HALF

Double-digit fare increases have not dissuaded passengers from choosing Ryanair , the budget carrier said, as higher ticket prices and a seemingly insatiable appetite for low-cost travel helped it post a 20 percent rise in profits.

The Independent

OLYMPUS EX-CEO FORCES MEETING WITH INVESTIGATING COMMITTEE

The campaign by the former Olympus chief executive Michael Woodford to expose a series of controversial transactions has forced a member of the investigating committee to fly to the UK for a meeting. ($1 = 0.605 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)