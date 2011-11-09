PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
LLOYDS SUFFERS AS FAMILIES STOP PAYING MORTGAGES
Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds on Tuesday reported a surprise fourfold increase in losses from families defaulting on their home loans.
BUILD ROADS TO GET BRITAIN MOVING AGAIN, SAYS CBI
Britain should bulldoze its way to growth with a national programme of roadbuilding, the CBI will argue on Wednesday, and will propose 26 new road projects.
VODAFONE TO REWARD BILLIONS TO SHAREHOLDERS
Vodafone is poised to return 6.7 billion pounds ($11 billion) to shareholders after strong first-half growth in Britain, Turkey, India and Africa.
The Telegraph
CHANCELLOR SLATES EU TOBIN TAX
George Osborne has condemned plans for a European Union levy on financial transactions as a "big tax on pensioners" that will lead to 995,000 job losses and not cost bankers a penny.
BUNDESBANK DEFIES ITS CRITICS
Germany's top banker Jens Weidmann has vehemently rejected demands from UK prime minister David Cameron and other world leaders for drastic action by the European Central Bank to stop the euro zone crisis spiralling out of control.
The Guardian
UK PAY RISES 'TO LAG BEHIND INFLATION'
UK workers can expect wage increases to lag more than two percentage points behind the rate of inflation for at least another year, but will fare slightly better than western Europe as a whole, research shows.
The Independent
ITALY WAKES UP TO LIFE AFTER BERLUSCONI
The Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi bowed to the inevitable on Tuesday night and said he was quitting, bringing the curtain down on a tumultuous, two-decade political career that has seen him hold high office three times.
OLYMPUS ADMITS TO COVERING UP LOSSES FOR YEARS
The sacked boss of Olympus , who has waged a campaign to expose the truth behind a multi-billion dollar scandal, was vindicated on Tuesday as the company admitted a corporate cover-up stretching back two decades. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
