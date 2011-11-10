The Times

UK'S ADMIRAL HIT BY CAR INJURY CLAIMS

Admiral became London's financial car crash on Wednesday as a surge in personal injury claims forced the owner of the website confused.com into a profits warning that sent its shares tumbling.

COMET SOLD AS OWNERS MAKE A DASH FOR THE EXIT

Struggling Comet stores will stay open after the entire electrical retail chain was sold for less than the price of a pack of batteries.

CITIGROUP IN TALKS TO SELL EMI BY FRIDAY

The protracted sale of EMI is drawing to a close as Citigroup , the American bank that owns the British music company, hopes to seal a $1.2 billion deal to sell its recorded music division to Universal by Friday.

The Telegraph

FSA ISSUES RECORD FINE TO PRIVATE INVESTOR

Britain's financial watchdog the Financial Services Authority (FSA) has handed out its largest fine to a private individual, $9.6 million against one of India's richest businessmen, Dubai based private investor Rameshkumar Goenka.

SAINSBURY CHIEF SAYS RETAILER IS INVESTING

Justin King, the chief executive of J Sainsbury , said he "shouldn't be apologising for investing in the UK economy", as he defended the retailer opening more than 1 million square feet of new supermarket space in the UK this year.

The Guardian

EURO ZONE CRISIS SPINS OUT OF CONTROL

Fears that Europe's sovereign debt crisis was spiralling out of control intensified last night as political chaos in Athens and Rome, and looming recession, created panic on world markets.

The Independent

BANKING REFORMS MAY FORCE HSBC TO QUIT UK

HSBC on Wednesday made its most explicit threat yet that it is prepared to quit the UK if the government adopts the Independent Commission on Banking's (ICB) proposed reforms in full.

UK TRADE DEFICIT JUMPS BY BILLIONS

Britain's trade deficit shot up in September, according to the Office for National Statistics, dealing a blow to the government's hopes of presiding over an export-driven recovery.

