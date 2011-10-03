The Times

GLAXO READY TO PUT $2 BILLION BET ON INDIA

GlaxoSmithKline is eyeing acquisitions worth as much as $2 billion in India, as the pharmaceutical giant attempts to cement its position in one of the world's fastest growing drug markets.

UK BANKERS TO PAY FOR CRISIS WITH THEIR JOBS

Nearly 8,000 jobs will be cut in Britain's financial services sector over the next three months as confidence plunges to its lowest level since 2009, when the UK was mired in recession.

UK HOUSE SELLERS SET FOR A RETHINK

The British housing market could be set for a "re-pricing" after demand fell for the second month running in September and prices again across a quarter of Britain.

QATARI WEALTH FUND PLANS GOLD BUYING SPREE

The Qatari royal family plans to spend up to $10 billion (6.4 billion pounds) buying stakes in gold producers through its sovereign wealth fund.

BANKING CRISIS SET TO TRIGGER NEW CREDIT CRUNCH

The global financial system is on the edge of a new credit crunch as the cost of insuring the bonds of banks across the world hits new highs, analysts have said.

BUFFETT SAYS BANKERS FEEL 'UNLOVED'

Wall Street bankers are withholding funds from Barack Obama's re-election campaign because they believe they are unloved, Warren Buffett has warned.

CONSORTIUM TO SET UP 'GREEN DEAL' ENERGY DRIVE

A number of well-known names in banking, building and energy have signed a deal to create a unique not-for-profit financial company which will deliver billions of pounds of energy efficiency investment to residential and business premises in the UK.

OSBORNE FINDS MILLIONS TO FREEZE COUNCIL TAX

British finance minister George Osborne will attempt to appease voters hit by spiralling food and energy prices by promising a second year's freeze on UK council tax on Monday.

