UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
The Times
GLAXO READY TO PUT $2 BILLION BET ON INDIA
GlaxoSmithKline is eyeing acquisitions worth as much as $2 billion in India, as the pharmaceutical giant attempts to cement its position in one of the world's fastest growing drug markets.
UK BANKERS TO PAY FOR CRISIS WITH THEIR JOBS
Nearly 8,000 jobs will be cut in Britain's financial services sector over the next three months as confidence plunges to its lowest level since 2009, when the UK was mired in recession.
UK HOUSE SELLERS SET FOR A RETHINK
The British housing market could be set for a "re-pricing" after demand fell for the second month running in September and prices again across a quarter of Britain.
The Telegraph
QATARI WEALTH FUND PLANS GOLD BUYING SPREE
The Qatari royal family plans to spend up to $10 billion (6.4 billion pounds) buying stakes in gold producers through its sovereign wealth fund.
BANKING CRISIS SET TO TRIGGER NEW CREDIT CRUNCH
The global financial system is on the edge of a new credit crunch as the cost of insuring the bonds of banks across the world hits new highs, analysts have said.
BUFFETT SAYS BANKERS FEEL 'UNLOVED'
Wall Street bankers are withholding funds from Barack Obama's re-election campaign because they believe they are unloved, Warren Buffett has warned.
The Guardian
CONSORTIUM TO SET UP 'GREEN DEAL' ENERGY DRIVE
A number of well-known names in banking, building and energy have signed a deal to create a unique not-for-profit financial company which will deliver billions of pounds of energy efficiency investment to residential and business premises in the UK.
The Independent
OSBORNE FINDS MILLIONS TO FREEZE COUNCIL TAX
British finance minister George Osborne will attempt to appease voters hit by spiralling food and energy prices by promising a second year's freeze on UK council tax on Monday.
($1 = 0.642 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by David Stamp)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.